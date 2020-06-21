Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,852 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.