Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.54% of Phreesia worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $77,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $335,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,844. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

NYSE:PHR opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

