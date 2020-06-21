Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTB opened at $26.15 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

