Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,420,339 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,420,339 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Mosaic worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $12.90 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

