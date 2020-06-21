CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,692,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,780.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

NYSE:CNO opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

