Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Covetrus by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 62.5% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 2.72. Covetrus Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVET shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at $628,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

