Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 6,394 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Michael M. Scharf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,064 shares in the company, valued at $932,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,626.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,159 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.44. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $474.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

