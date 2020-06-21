Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,134,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 7.84% of Lovesac worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Lovesac by 47.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lovesac by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOVE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

LOVE opened at $24.59 on Friday. Lovesac Co has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

