Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.34% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $18,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,493,000 after acquiring an additional 195,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 163,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBAI. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,480 shares of company stock worth $88,432. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.