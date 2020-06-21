Legal & General Group Plc Has $8.92 Million Stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Global Net Lease by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.