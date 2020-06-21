Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,194 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sunrun by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,095,841.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,740,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.