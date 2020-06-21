Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,823 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Global Net Lease worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

