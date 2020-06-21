CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 102.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

