Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $46,957,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,765,000 after acquiring an additional 386,538 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,307,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLH opened at $61.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.53. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,138.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

