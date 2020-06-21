Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $83.89.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock valued at $285,602,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

