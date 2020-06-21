Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 37,095 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,095 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

