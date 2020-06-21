UBS Group Increases Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target to $15.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OEC. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $669.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,848.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorin Crenshaw purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $108,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares in the company, valued at $193,138.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 49,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.