Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

