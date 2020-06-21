Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,591 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after buying an additional 106,189 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 74,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2,912.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,999,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 37,544 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $37,676.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,082.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,536.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,784 shares of company stock valued at $187,569. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $314.45 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

