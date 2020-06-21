Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,216 Shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ePlus were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ePlus by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

