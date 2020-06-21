Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,716 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,923 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,837,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Chewy by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 85,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 62,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $2,980,894.70. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,809 shares of company stock valued at $26,062,062 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

CHWY stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

