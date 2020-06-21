Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 257.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $772,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

