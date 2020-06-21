Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Castleark Management LLC’s Largest Position

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,560 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

