Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 11,090 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,260 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.