Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.75 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of First Solar worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 542,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,316 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after buying an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 39.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,209 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,432 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

