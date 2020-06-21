Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.