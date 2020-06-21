Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 21,008 Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,290,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 443,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CADE. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $524,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,560 shares of company stock worth $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CADE opened at $9.26 on Friday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

