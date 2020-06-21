Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,167 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.41% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.