Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 12.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $356.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

