Cable Hill Partners LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cable Hill Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

