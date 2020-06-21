Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at $26,291,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

GWPH stock opened at $129.71 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 1.91.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,629,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

