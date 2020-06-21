Lateef Investment Management L.P. Makes New $19.07 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,924 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,071,000. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

