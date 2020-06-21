Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,655 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of FOX worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of FOX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of FOX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.57. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 101,556 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

