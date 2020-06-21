Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 18,550 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.90% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

