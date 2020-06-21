Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.59% of Dmc Global worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dmc Global by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dmc Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 316,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Dmc Global Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dmc Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

