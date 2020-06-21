Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $282,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

