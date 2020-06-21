Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after buying an additional 407,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after buying an additional 226,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,800,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Cfra lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

