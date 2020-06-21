Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 764,675 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,918,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Synchrony Financial worth $30,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.