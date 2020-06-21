Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 154,509 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.