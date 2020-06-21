Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $308,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Square by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $298,358,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $228,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth $85,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 2.67. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $102.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,054,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Square from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Square from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

