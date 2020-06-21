Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,196 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,681 shares in the company, valued at $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $149,338.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,653 shares of company stock worth $3,284,644 over the last three months. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Envestnet Inc has a 1-year low of $45.53 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

