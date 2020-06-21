77,198 Shares in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,143,000 after acquiring an additional 928,413 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,709,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,799,000 after acquiring an additional 944,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,565,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after acquiring an additional 800,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cerus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 457,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CERS. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 30,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 20,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $115,390.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,408.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.27. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

