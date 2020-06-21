Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 950,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 18,314,510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 166,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.75 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NAK opened at $1.47 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

