Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.6% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IQV opened at $136.08 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.41.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

