Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $444,000 Stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,033 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.55. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

