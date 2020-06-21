Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 46,982 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Community Bank System worth $42,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,360,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,498,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,314,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,504,000 after acquiring an additional 342,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,430,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,892,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,019,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,308,000 after acquiring an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.20 per share, with a total value of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,530.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock worth $959,014. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.