Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 152,966 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Bruker worth $47,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,867 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,699,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,947,000 after acquiring an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,325,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after buying an additional 543,159 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

