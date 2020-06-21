Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,039 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of Ormat Technologies worth $43,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

