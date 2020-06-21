Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 147,377 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,377 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $42,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of BJ opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,318,536 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

