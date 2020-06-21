KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 331.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.98% of KB Home worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,955,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in KB Home by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.